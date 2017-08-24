State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Meet Princess Kay | Where Does Fair Stack Up? | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

BCA: Mom With Arrest Warrant Missing With 2 Kids

Filed Under: Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls Police, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help to find two missing children and their mother, who does not have custody.

missing BCA: Mom With Arrest Warrant Missing With 2 Kids

(credit: MN BCA)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Michelle Siegert, 29, recently took her two children — Ally Heyde, 12, and Ashton Heyde, 10 — from their Chippewa Falls home.

Police say the children went willingly with her.

Siegert has a warrant out for her arrest in a separate case. She stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police believe the three are traveling with an unknown man to Minnesota.

Call Chippewa Falls Police at 715-726-7701, or 911, if you have any information on their whereabouts.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch