BCA: Mom With Arrest Warrant Missing With 2 Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in western Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help to find two missing children and their mother, who does not have custody.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Michelle Siegert, 29, recently took her two children — Ally Heyde, 12, and Ashton Heyde, 10 — from their Chippewa Falls home.
Police say the children went willingly with her.
Siegert has a warrant out for her arrest in a separate case. She stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Police believe the three are traveling with an unknown man to Minnesota.
Call Chippewa Falls Police at 715-726-7701, or 911, if you have any information on their whereabouts.