After Grandstand Revamp, ‘The Hideaway’ Speakeasy To Open At State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — This year the Minnesota State Fair is debuting an entirely new food and merchandise area at the Grandstand — a revamp of a section of the second level means one food vendor saw a dream of opening his own space at the fair become a reality.

Three weeks before the flood of customers, Brian and Jenni Enloe are dealing with a different kind of rush.

“We want to see it come alive too,” Brian said.

The couple is working quickly to finish The Hideaway, the newest sit down food space at the Minnesota State Fair. Food service is nothing new to the couple who found success with a restaurant in White Bear Lake.

“It’s a kids’ play cafe,” Brian said. “We have 2,500-square-foot play space for kids 6 and under.”

They also know the inner workings and demand that go with the Fair’s 12 days. Brian grew up working the family-owned a pizza stand on the Midway.

“The family has been in the last 21 years, so it’s nice to branch off,” he said.

You could even say this couple built their lives around the fair.

“He actually propsoed during the Minnesota State Fair,” Jenni said. “It’s everything to us.”

It’s why they’re throwing everything into this new Grandstand retreat known as ‘The Veranda.’ While construction continues, the menu was set weeks ago. Items like “mobster caviar crab dip” offer shareable options. There’s no fried food in “Bugsie’s berry and cheese plate,” and the ball and chain mixes a sweetened cream cheese with wonton cinnamon sugar chips.

Set in a speakeasy setting, The Hideaway is an alternative to the traditional fair food.

“I would love to serve every guest that comes through the gates of the Fair, for sure,” Brian said.