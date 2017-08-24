Duluth Man Charged With 11th DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Duluth man has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the 11th time.
Todd Murphy, 54, was charged Thursday with first-degree DWI in connection to his arrest in Proctor on July 30, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office.
The criminal complaint says Murphy was found sleeping in a parked-yet-running vehicle outside of Proctor Moose Lodge 1302.
Police say an officer opened Murphy’s car door and smelled the strong odor of alcohol. An open can of beer was on the driver’s seat floor.
The arresting officer said Murphy’s eyes were blood shot and he was slow to respond to questions.
Murphy has had 10 previous DWI convictions, going back to 1993. He was on supervised release at the time of this most recent arrest for a 2013 conviction.
He is currently in the St. Louis County Jail, and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted again.