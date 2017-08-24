More Panels Being Replaced On U.S. Bank Stadium

Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews are repairing exterior panels on U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their second season in the facility.

The $1.1 billion stadium in downtown Minneapolis was completed more than a year ago, but workers are still fixing panels in about half a dozen spots.

The durability of the panels has long been a concern. Panels came loose during storms in July 2016 and last March. Earlier this year, water seeped through and created puddles in various places.

Finance & Commerce reports that about 10 percent of zinc panels covering the outside of the stadium are being repaired. The work is expected to wrap up next month.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says the repairs are covered under warranty, and there is no cost to taxpayers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch