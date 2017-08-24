Sheriff: Remains Of Missing Wis. Woman Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin officials say the remains of a 59-year-old woman from rural Durand who went missing have been found.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen “Kathy” Schlosser was last seen northeast of Rock Falls at about noon on Monday, Aug. 21.

Authorities say her body was located in the Chippewa Rive about a mile downstream from the CTH H bridge near Caryville in the Town of Rock Creek. Her body was found in 20 feet of water.

“Kathy Schlosser’s family and close friends have been notified and want me to share their gratitude by thanking everyone who helped at this indecent. They are thankful for the closure that locating Kathy’s body will bring to them and those that knew Kathy,” the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said.

kathleen schlosser Sheriff: Remains Of Missing Wis. Woman Found

(credit: Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch