Sheriff: Remains Of Missing Wis. Woman Found

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin officials say the remains of a 59-year-old woman from rural Durand who went missing have been found.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen “Kathy” Schlosser was last seen northeast of Rock Falls at about noon on Monday, Aug. 21.
Authorities say her body was located in the Chippewa Rive about a mile downstream from the CTH H bridge near Caryville in the Town of Rock Creek. Her body was found in 20 feet of water.
“Kathy Schlosser’s family and close friends have been notified and want me to share their gratitude by thanking everyone who helped at this indecent. They are thankful for the closure that locating Kathy’s body will bring to them and those that knew Kathy,” the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said.