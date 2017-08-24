Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is one of the final weekends of summer! And while some of our festivals are winding down for the season, one is just getting started. We have details of RenFest, Open Streets, and more if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Tiger Tracks 5k

Run along wildlife this Saturday at the Minnesota Zoo’s Tiger Tracks 5k! The 5K run/walk course goes through the Zoo along the outdoor trails. All runners will receive a Tiger Tracks t-shirt and free admission to the Zoo on race day. There’s also a 1/2 mile kids run.

Open Streets Franklin

This weekend it’s Franklin’s turn to celebrate their community. At Open Streets Franklin Minneapolis residents can explore and enjoy neighborhood streets without the presence of motorized traffic. From group yoga and exercise in the streets to live music and kids play zones.
Open Streets Franklin takes place this Sunday from Portland Ave. to 27th Ave.

9th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler

The 9th Annual Summer Beer Dabbler is this Saturday at CHS Field. This one-of-a-kind craft beer experience features 135 breweries and 350 beers. There is also live music, ballpark eats, games and fireworks.

47th Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Finally, the 47th Minnesota Renaissance Festival is underway! This weekend’s theme is Once Upon a Time based on fairy tales, fantasy, and science fiction! RenFest takes place every weekend in Shakopee until October 1st. Rain or shine.

