4 Things To Know: Hurricane Harvey, Target Hiring & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Aug. 25. They include an update to Minnesota’s measles outbreak, and the fire-fighting displays at today’s State Fair.
Harvey Expected To Land As Category 3 Hurricane
The Gulf Coast of Texas is bracing for Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to make landfall Friday night as a Category 3 hurricane. Mandatory evacuations are underway in certain areas. Business owners and residents boarded up their properties. The National Hurricane Center warns the storm is life-threatening and could bring days of heavy rain.
Measles Outbreak Nearly Over In Minnesota
Minnesota health officials will declare the end of a widespread Measles outbreak in Minnesota. If no new cases are linked to this year’s outbreak before this afternoon, there will have been enough time from the last diagnosed case to declare it over. The 2017 measles outbreak was the largest outbreak in Minnesota since 1990.
Governor’s Fire Prevention Day At The Fair
The 19th annual Governor’s Fire Prevention Day is the largest fire-prevention education event in the world, and it’s happening at the State Fair Friday. Families will have the opportunity to learn about fire prevention, safe escape and proper use of a fire extinguisher, among other things. Activities will take place at Dan Patch Park, Expo Place and DNR Park throughout the entire day.
Uptown Target Store Now Hiring
Target is getting ready to open its new Uptown location and they are now hiring. The company is looking to hire 75 team members for its new small-format store on Lake Street in Uptown. Applicants are asked to come to the St. Louis Park Target Store Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will also be taking applications tomorrow at the same location.