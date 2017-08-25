State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Woman, 40, Dies In Austin House Fire

Filed Under: Austin, Fatal Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a house fire this morning in southeast Minnesota.

The Austin Fire Department says it responded to the call in the 1600 block of 4th Street southwest around 5:30 a.m.

Fire officials say they entered the home and pulled a victim out of a bedroom.

The 40-year-old woman died, but her name has not been released.

According to the city fire department, seven people live at the residence, though only one was at the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

