Police: Man, 67, Killed In Hopkins Burglary; 1 Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins police say one man is arrested and a 67-year-old man is dead after a burglary early Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded at around 3:40 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North. When police arrived, they found the 67-year-old man deceased.
Police arrested a man, who hasn’t been identified, in connection to the incident.
Police say that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
More information is expected to be released at a Friday afternoon press briefing by Hopkins police.