Shakopee Golf Course Vandalized With Swastika

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Workers at a Minnesota golf course found a large swastika carved into the greens earlier this week.

Monday’s incident at Crystal Lake Golf Club was first reported by Golf.com. Lakeville police confirmed that the vandalism occurred and said the investigation is ongoing.

In a message on its Facebook page, the club apologized to anyone who saw a picture of the image in the media.

The club also says: “We would like to firmly state how hurt and saddened we are that we were the victim of such a crime. We, in no way, stand for anything remotely related to that symbol, and we hope that swift justice is brought to the perpetrator(s) of this crime.”

The club says the greens were repaired before the golf course opened that day.

  1. Angie May Offerdahl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    It was Lakeville, not Shakopee.

  2. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Sounds like they figured out who made the “Poop Swastika” at the University of Missouri, so news media doesn’t really talk about it anymore.

