I-94 West Closure Scheduled For This Weekend Postponed

Filed Under: Interstate 94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A scheduled closure for a section of Interstate 94 west in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center this weekend has been postponed due to the rainy weather.

According to MnDOT, the closure of I-94 west from I-394 to I-694 has been moved to 10 p.m. on September 8 through 5 a.m. on September 11.

The eastbound lanes from I-694 to I-394 are scheduled from Sept 15-18 and Sept. 22-25 – weather permitting.

The closures are a part of a I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project that began in March.

Work this year is expected to be complete by October. More construction is due for spring of 2018, including ramp repairs.

