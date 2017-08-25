‘Increasingly More Violent’: Armed Suspects Rob Multiple Metro Hotels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Woodbury are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects in robberies that occurred at multiple hotels around the metro area.
According to police, since late July there have been five similar armed robberies of hotels. In the robberies, a suspect enters the hotel in the early morning hours and asks the clerk if they have any rooms available. During the transaction, one of the suspects then begins to pull something out of jacket. A handgun has been both implied and displayed.
“The interactions with the hotel staff have become increasingly more violent. In the Woodbury incident, the suspects charged at the clerk while forcing their way behind the counter,” Detective Jeremy Miller said.
The first suspect is described as a black man in his early- to mid-20s, dreadlocks, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, medium build, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
The second suspect is described a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.
A list of the incidents.
• Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 4:00AM-Hampton Inn, Woodbury
• Sunday, August 13, 2017, at midnight-Budget Host Hotel, North Branch
• Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 4:30AM-AmericInn, Inver Grove Heights
• Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at 5:00AM-Days Inn, Red Wing
• Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 11:00PM-Nichols Inn, Hastings
Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbury Public Safety at 651-714-3600.