Lowry Hill Tunnel Fully Reopening Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major traffic headache for the Twin Cities comes to an end next week as the Lowry Hill Tunnel is scheduled to fully reopen.

The Minneapolis tunnel had been partially closed for more than two months during the summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that all three lanes in each direction would be open Thursday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, the ramps from I-35W north to I-94 west, and from Highway 55 to I-94 east, and from Fourth Avenue to I-94 east, all of which have been closed since June 23, will open at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Though the tunnel is to be fully reopened next week, MnDOT said there would still be additional lane closures in the tunnel through September to finish the work.

