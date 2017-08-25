Lynx Game Rescheduled Due To Hurricane Harvey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx will be playing against the San Antonio Stars a little earlier than scheduled.
Because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast in Texas, the teams’ Friday night game will be at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
According to the latest projections, Harvey should arrive as a Category 3 hurricane.
Forecasters now say there’s a good chance Hurricane Harvey may hit Texas twice, worsening projected flooding.
The National Hurricane Center’s official five-day forecast Friday has Harvey slamming the central Texas coast, stalling and letting loose with lots of rain. Then forecasters project the weakened but still tropical storm is likely to go back into the Gulf of Mexico, gain some strength and hit Houston next week.
Jeff Masters, Weather Underground’s meteorology director, said this could cause a collision of high water with nowhere to go. Harvey is projected to drop up to 3 feet (0.91 meter) of rain in some places over the next several days.
But a second landfall near Houston means more storm surge coming from the Gulf. Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide, generated by a storm.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)