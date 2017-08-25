State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Fergus Falls Company, Nonprofit Team Up To Give Hay To North Dakota Ranchers

Filed Under: Beyer Towing, Farm Rescue, Fergus Falls, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota towing and hauling company is teaming up with a Plains farm aid nonprofit this weekend to ship tons of hay for about a dozen drought-stricken ranchers in North Dakota.

Beyer Towing in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Farm Rescue have organized a convoy of 14 semi-loads of hay on Saturday and another half dozen loads on Sunday.

The cattle feed being sold at a reduced price will be trucked about 225 miles from Rothsay, Minnesota, to Menoken, North Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 63 percent of North Dakota in some form of drought. Many ranchers have been forced to sell off cattle because they have no hay crop or can’t afford to buy hay with demand pushing prices to as high as double the normal cost.

