Oases At The Minnesota State Fair

This is such a common scene each year at the Minnesota State Fair, which opened its gates for 2017 yesterday. Whether you’re an extrovert and love the crowds or, if you’re like me and have introverted tendencies but still love the Fair enough to make your way through the throngs, there may be some spots you don’t know about.

How’s this for a peaceful break from the crowds? It’s one of many–29, to be exact–garden spots throughout the Fairgrounds through the Fair’s Adopt a Garden program. Some of the gardens are official Minnesota State Fair creations, while others are sponsored by the likes of landscaping companies, Hennepin Technical Colleges, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, among others.

People take a cue from the sleeping Snoopy while the daily afternoon parade goes by in a garden near the Administration Building.

Or take in the view from the gazebo near the J.V. Bailey House.

Some are large enough to wander through, others are just meant to be viewed, like the Liberty Bell, which has been a feature of the Fair since 1921.

Not surprisingly, there are several garden spaces surrounding the Agriculture Building. Across from the Food Building is the Minnesota Water Garden Society space, one of the larger and more mature garden spaces.

And of course, the water garden has a water feature.

Just look how peaceful this is. Would you guess there were thousands of people just steps away?

This quiet spot is hidden away near the Agriculture Building. Right after I took this photo, a young couple came around the corner and were delighted to find a quiet bench, all to themselves.

Between the sight of the Skyride cars coming in and out, and the water misters, it’s easy to miss the little garden at the Skyride base.

Or, deep in the retail part of the newer West End area, a simple, beautiful display of prairie grasses.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.