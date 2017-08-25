Top 4 Must-Try Minnesota State Fair Food And Drinks

By Crystal Grobe

Heading to the fair? Although I’m probably missing it this year, that hasn’t stopped me from dreaming about my old favorites: cheese curds (from the Mouth Trap), a pronto pup, and a malt from the dairy building (hey, they have AC!) and start thinking about some new favorites.

I scrolled through the new 2017 Minnesota State Fair food offerings to pick out some possible winners:

Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee – Farmers Union Coffee Shop

(photo credit: Minnesota State Fair)

Although I usually grab a coffee before the fair, this would serve as a nice pick-me-up in between dodging crowds, stuffing my face, and endless walking. Locally sourced heavy cream and maple syrup in a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen sounds great. If this coffee is anything like the creations served at Blackeye Roasting, count me in.

Pie’n the Sky Malt & Sundae – Dairy Goodness Bar

(photo credit: Minnesota State Fair)

Okay, this might just have to be my pick for the dairy barn. Normally I’d go for a strawberry malt, but I like the idea of tart lemon curd with bitter dark chocolate and crunchy, spiced “airplane” cookies. It’s served as a sundae or a malt and I’d definitely go for the malt.

Triple Truffle Trotters – The Blue Barn

(photo credit: Minnesota State Fair)

The Blue Barn has been an awesome addition to the fair. Run by the folks of Blue Plate Restaurants (The Freehouse, Highland Grill, etc.), they love to get creative with their fair offerings. This year I’m enticed by the Triple Truffle Trotters: sliced peppers and bacon with black diamond truffle oil mayo on top of waffle fries. Bring on the truffle! I’m not over it.

Duck Bacon Wontons – Giggles Campfire Grill

(photo credit: Minnesota State Fair)

Giggles always has a new item at the fair and after having a few, two things are true: they are almost always fried and they are almost always good. These wontons are described as duck bacon, grilled sweet corn and cream cheese combined inside deep-fried crescent-shaped wontons and served with dipping sauce. I love bacon, I like duck, and I surely love cream cheese wontons.

If you haven’t put together your plan of attack, I suggest you check out the Fair Food Finder and get the scoop on what’s actually worth getting at the fair by following The Heavy Table, MSPMag, Rick Nelson from the Strib and the crew at WCCO.