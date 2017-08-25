State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Woman Gets 1 Year For Beating, Starving Nanny From China

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A woman accused of beating and starving a woman she brought from China to work as a nanny in Minnesota will be deported after she spends a year in jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Lili Huang was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and one day in jail. A federal judge also ordered her to forfeit her home and pay nearly $100,000 in restitution. Huang lived in Woodbury, a suburb of St. Paul.

Authorities say the 58-year-old nanny was found wandering in the street in July 2016, battered and malnourished. Investigator say she was forced to work up to 18 hours a day doing child care, cooking and cleaning, for less than $2 per hour.

Huang is a Chinese citizen living in the U.S. with a valid visa. She pleaded guilty in May to a forced labor charge. Her attorney says she was experiencing mental health problems at the time of the abuse.

