4 Things To Do Today At The Fair From Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may be a rainy one at the Minnesota State Fair, but Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak have plenty of ideas for you to make the most of your time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together!

1. It’s 4-H Day at the fair, so visit the barns and animal competition areas to celebrate. At the Moo Booth, you can see cow milking, talk to the animals show and experience the milk moo-stache contest. You can also check out the Baa and Oink booths. There’s a meat grilling contest outside the Warner Coliseum at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well.

2. Check out all your favorite rides and games at the Mighty Midway. That includes what you voted as the Best Midway Game — the Balloon Water Race. New this year is the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North American as well. The Great Big Wheel will carry riders 15-stories high. The Mighty Midway is open from 10 p.m. until midnight. Don’t forget the Kidway as well, open at 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

3. It’s National Dog Day! And the fair is happy to offer some events that go right along with it. Head over to the Pet Center for the Minnesota 4-H Dog Agility Demonstrations. There are several chances to see them: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Saturday night. Between those shows you can also see the Minnesota Disc Dog Club.

4. “King Baby” is at the Grandstand Saturday night. Comedian Jim Gaffigan takes the stage and there are still tickets available. Raised in the Midwest, Gaffigan’s “Obsessed” was the most-watched stand-up special of the year in 2014. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $60.