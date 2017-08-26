State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Man, 28, Arrested After Innocent Bystander Shot In Downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of shooting an innocent bystander last week in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say Delorien Robert Chatman is being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest is in connection to a shooting in the early evening of Aug. 22 near Hennepin Avenue and South 6th Street.

downtown minneapolis shooting2 Man, 28, Arrested After Innocent Bystander Shot In Downtown Mpls.

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses say two men got into an argument on the sidewalk which quickly escalated into a fight. The men wrestled each other to the ground before one of them got up and started running.

The other man pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, which hit a 44-year-old man standing nearby.

Chatman was arrested Friday. He was convicted in 2012 of felony possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to five years in prison. He served his time at Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.

He is expected to be officially charged early next week.

