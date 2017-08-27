State Fair: Main Page | Daily Guide | Reality Check: Top-Earning Booths | Best Midway Game | BOOTHS: TV, Radio

Authorities ID Victim In Chisago County Fatal Crash

Filed Under: Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Crash, Jonathan Paul Stover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 47-year-old North Branch man was killed in a crash in Chisago Lakes Township on Saturday.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 2:57 p.m. Saturday on Oasis Road, about three quarters of a mile south of Furuby Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was identified Sunday as Jonathan Paul Stover. The accident is under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch