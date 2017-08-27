Authorities ID Victim In Chisago County Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 47-year-old North Branch man was killed in a crash in Chisago Lakes Township on Saturday.
Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 2:57 p.m. Saturday on Oasis Road, about three quarters of a mile south of Furuby Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The driver was identified Sunday as Jonathan Paul Stover. The accident is under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.