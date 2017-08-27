Minnesota Red Cross Volunteers Head To Texas For Hurricane Victims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis chapter of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The storm has dumped more than three feet of rain in southern Texas, near Houston. There are two confirmed fatalities, and the heavy rain is causing devastating flooding in the area.
The Red Cross has sent 22 volunteers from Minnesota to help flood victims, and officials say they will be there as long as they need to be. They have also brought three mobile feeding trucks to help flood victims.