Authorities Searching For Missing Boater In Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say search efforts will resume Sunday morning to find a boater who went missing Saturday night in Otter Tail County.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of a missing boater on West Battle Lake. Family told authorities the adult male was not on the boat he had been riding, and the boat was floating unattended.
Authorities immediately began search efforts, but he was not located. The Otter Tail County Public Safety Dive Team will resume search efforts Sunday morning.
The incident remains under investigation.