The President’s Weekly Address & Democratic Response

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After signing a directive banning transgender recruits in the military this week, President Donald Trump praised American service members in his weekly address, saying “they all come from across our land. They represent every race, ethnicity and creed, but they all pledged the same oath, fight the same cause and operate as one team with one shared sense of purpose.”

The Democratic weekly address, delivered by Connecticut Congressman Jim Hines, focused on economic growth and infrastructure.

