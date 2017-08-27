Teen’s Body Pulled From River In Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from a rock gorge near the Lester River in Duluth Saturday night.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Occidental Boulevard in Duluth, also known as the “DEEPS,” after the boy had jumped in and not resurfaced. Authorities say a short time later, emergency responders arrived and located the boy in the water near the lake walk, just north of London Road, in the river.
The boy was pulled from the water, was unresponsive and was taken to Duluth Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Authorities identified the boy as Will J. Schlotec of Duluth.
Authorities say they have not found anything suspicious about his death. It was reported to authorities that the boy liked to be daring and just jumped in the water.