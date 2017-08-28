4 Things To Know: Harvey’s Rains, Uber’s CEO & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Monday, Aug. 28. They include the recovery of 10 sailors killed on the USS John S. McCain, and a price reduction for some items at Whole Foods.
Historic Rainfall In Houston
Tropical Storm Harvey is still pounding Houston, and it’s on track to set a rainfall record. Thousands of people have been rescued by helicopters, boats and high water vehicles. Some are taking shelter at Houston’s main convention center. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the area Tuesday. Experts say Harvey could increase gas prices as much as 25 cents a gallon. The storm has temporarily shut down key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Remains Of Killed Soldiers Recovered
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors killed while on the USS John S. McCain. The Navy destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore a week ago. The Navy has ordered an operational pause for its fleets worldwide to make sure the vessels and their crews are operating safely.
Uber Set To Receive New CEO
Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of Expedia, has reportedly been hired to run the ride hailing company Uber. He will replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber’s image after several scandals at the company including reports of sexual harassment.
Some Savings In Store At Whole Foods
Your trip to Whole Foods could cost you a little less. Amazon bought the organic grocer for nearly $14 billion. You can expect to see discounts on things like eggs, avocados, kale, lettuce and apples. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll see even more savings.