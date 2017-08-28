Victim In Crystal Super America Shooting Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a man died late Saturday night after a shooting at a gas station in Crystal.
Crystal police were called at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to North Memorial Medical Center for a man who had been shot at a Super America gas station on the 5300 block of West Broadway. Authorities say the man later died from his injuries.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Hae’veon Martese Chavez Wesley, 18, of Brooklyn Park. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say it appears the suspect is known to the victim, and the incident is not random.
Police are investigating and no suspects have been arrested.