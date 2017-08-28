Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Victim In Crystal Super America Shooting Identified

Filed Under: Crystal, Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a man died late Saturday night after a shooting at a gas station in Crystal.

Crystal police were called at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to North Memorial Medical Center for a man who had been shot at a Super America gas station on the 5300 block of West Broadway. Authorities say the man later died from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Hae’veon Martese Chavez Wesley, 18, of Brooklyn Park. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say it appears the suspect is known to the victim, and the incident is not random.

Police are investigating and no suspects have been arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch