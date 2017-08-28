Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of assault for a downtown Minneapolis shooting that seriously injured a bystander.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Delorien Chatman, is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Bail was set at $500,000.

delorien chatman mug St. Paul Man Charged For Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

(credit: Hennepin County)

The incident happened about 7:17 p.m. on Aug. 22. Police say a man who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Witnesses say two men had gotten into a fight and one of them, who was the shooter, got knocked to the ground. He pulled out a gun and when he got up, fired a shot that hit the victim, and then ran away.

Chatman is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

