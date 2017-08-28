Sisters’ Woodworking Success Leads To State Fair Berth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new veranda in the Grandstand opened the door to new shops and food options at the State Fair

One of the new vendors is making a name for themselves in woodworking.

Normally organizations apply to be part of the State Fair and end up waiting for years. But Hagen and Oats is becoming so popular throughout the Twin Cities the fair sought them out.

Two years in business and they’ve found success in the motto, “two sisters and some tools.”

Anna Hagen works the band saw with the ease of a seasoned woodworker. It’s hard to believe, but just two years ago, a gift changed the course of her and her sister Nikki’s future.

“We wanted to make something to go on my mantel, so we made this large deer,” Anna said.

A post of their handiwork on Facebook triggered demand that would eventually led to a successful business. Hagen and Oats now has pieces in dozens of local vendors, a following that attracted the attention of the Minnesota State Fair.

The sisters have spent months stockpiling their handcrafted products. In addition to the customer favorites, Anna and Nikki will debut pieces designed specifically for the fair, including a tic-tac-toe game board.

With the potential for 1.9 million shoppers, a young business is seizing the chance to grow on Minnesota’s biggest stage.