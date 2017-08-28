Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Pssst, Check Out These ‘Hidden’ New State Fair Foods

By Rachel Slavik
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year, there are 31 featured new foods at the Great Minnesota Get Together. But the experienced fair goer knows there are far more items that are making their debut.

There’s so much competition to make the new foods list, the fair can only pick so many. Oftentimes, vendors will still sell that item, which gives us a chance to find the hidden new fair foods.

The newest menu item at Deep Fried Fruit and Olives adds a little kick to the menu. Fresh jalapenos are mixed with cream cheese and stuffed in queen olives.

Owner Carol Helmer knows success isn’t tied to the official new food list. And, sure enough, fairgoers are already lining up for the spicy snack.

Those wanting a new option for a sweet treat, look no further than Minnesnowii shaved ice. Owner Jason Giandila went for a flavor that has a cult-like following. That’s right, this year there is a pumpkin spice-flavored option, topped with whipped cream.

For something more substantial, Blue Barn has a new option: the Hill Country Beef Pocket. Pasty meets a wonton shell in this meaty, savory option.

And even though it doesn’t make the official foods list, any new food will eventually find its following.

