Lynx Sign Italian Forward Cecilia Zandalasini

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx has signed forward Cecilia Zandalasini for the remainder of the season.
The 6-foot-1 forward from Broni, Italy, recently represented her country at FIBA EuroBasket 2017 in the Czech Republic. She ranked second in scoring at 19 points per game, second in 3-point accuracy and free throw percentage, and third in field goal shooting.
In 36 Italian league games this past season, Zandalasini averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while helping her club team, Famila Schio, reach the LegA finals in May.
Terms of Zandalasini’s contract were not disclosed.
