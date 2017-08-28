In Wake Of Harvey’s Devastation, Minnesota Sends Help To Houston

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The scope of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation on greater Houston is hard to comprehend.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that this is greater than Katrina in terms of the devastation,” Julie Borgen with the Salvation Army said.

Borgen says that Salvation Army personnel in Minnesota are waiting for the call to deploy. There will be a critical need for help feeding all the evacuees and first responders responding to the disaster.

“Right now there are certainly people in Louisiana and Texas who are all pouring in there to help from Salvation Army, but we know at some point they are going to need relief,” Borgen said.

Five-point-six million people call greater Houston home. Historic flooding has left many of those without one. So the Red Cross is setting up shelters, jammed with cots and dry clothing.

“The immediate needs are sheltering and feeding,” explains Jim Daly.

Daly led volunteer efforts after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, as well as the aftermath of 9/11. Daly explains that the need for assistance will go on for years to come.

“Those people are going to need help for a long time. This is not going to be over in two weeks or a month — a couple of years from now there are still going to be people who need that assistance,” said Daly.

Medical demands are also high. That’s why 22 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses are preparing to head out to work in triage and medical centers. Giving help and reassurance to those who need it most.

Minnesotans who wish to help are asked to donate financial support to have the greatest impact.

To support hurricane relief through the American Red Cross you can simply text, “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Those wishing to help through the Salvation Army can do so by texting “Storm” to 51555 or by clicking here.