Sheriff: Remains Found Near Site Where Missing Man’s Vehicle Was Located

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family and friends of a missing northern Minnesota man have found human remains near where the man’s vehicle was found earlier this month.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the family of Ed Lepage organized a search Sunday near a trail north of Fredenburg Township, where Lepage’s car was found Aug. 12.
The sheriff’s office said the remains have not been positively identified, but evidence suggests the remains are Lepage’s.
The remains will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
The 63-year-old Lepage was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen July 31 on the 5800 block of North Pine Lake Road.
Police said Lepage is homeless and often travels between Duluth and Superior.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating Lepage’s disappearance.