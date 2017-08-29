2017 Fall Festivals In Minnesota

By Amy Rea

Just because the Fair is almost over, Labor Day is nearly here, and some kids are already back to school doesn’t mean Minnesota has shut down for winter. There may not be quite as many festivals—but there are still enough to keep anyone from getting bored. And besides, soon the harvest and Halloween festivals will pop up. Be sure to check the Minnesota Historical Society’s event page; they’ve always got something interesting going on.

Shakopee

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Through Oct. 1, weekends, Labor Day, and Sept. 29

Rowdy jousting, roasted turkey legs, raucous and libidinous comedy, people in costumes—really, what more do you need?

St. Paul

Minnesota State Fair

Through Sept. 4

The granddaddy of Minnesota festivals. Go for the cheese curds, try one of the many new foods, stay for the rides, the animals being born, the crafts and arts exhibits, Machinery Hill, the stage shows, the cheesy giveaways, and of course, the food on a stick. Not to mention the cheese curds.

Northfield

Defeat of Jesse James Days

Sept. 6-10

The infamous Jesse James met his match when he tried to rob the Northfield bank on Sept. 7, 1876. Today his defeat is boisterously remembered with a bank raid re-enactment, hog roast, square dance, steak fry, vintage base ball, and a parade.

Ely

Harvest Moon Festival

Sept. 8-10

Lumberjack shows, live music and other entertainments, food, and demonstrations of old-time arts (blacksmithing, birch bark basketry, wool spinning, and fire starting, among others), all in this scenic Boundary Waters gateway community.

Minneota

Boxelder Bug Days

Sept. 8-10

Why let those pesty bugs get on your nerves? Celebrate them instead with live entertainment, a chili cookoff, softball and bean bag tournaments, parade, and medallion hunt, among other activities.

Moorhead

Greater Moorhead Days

Sept. 7-14

Parades, bocce ball tournaments, live music, food—a full week of fun on the border of North Dakota.

Jackson

Prairie Winds Kite Fly

Sept. 9

A display of professional show kites, with exhibitors from 5 states. Plenty of kids’ activities and food too.

Stillwater

Grape Stomp Festival

Sept. 9-10

Seriously—it’s a grape stomp at a winery (St. Croix Vineyards, to be specific).

St. Paul

St. Paul Classic Bike Tour

Sept. 10

This is not a race—it’s just a really well thought-out ride through some of the most scenic parts of the Capitol city.

Worthington

King Turkey Days

Sept. 15-16

All the usual fun stuff (food, music) plus: turkey races.

Shakopee

Halloween Haunt at ValleyScare

Fri-Sat. Sept. 16-Oct. 28 and Thurs. Oct. 19

Valleyfair turns into ValleyScare, with more than 75 rides, haunted mazes, and ghouls prowling the grounds. Consider this raged PG-13–not recommended for under 13.

Mankato

Mahkato Traditional Pow Wow

Sept. 22-24

Celebrating its 45th year in 2017. Thousands of Native Americans gather here each year for a traditional pow wow, with ceremonial costumes, foods, and crafts.

North Shore

North Shore Inline Marathon/Half-Marathon

Sept. 16

Feeling competitive? Like your inline skates? This one’s for you. Can’t beat the scenery.

Shakopee

Severs Fall Festival

Fri..-Sun., Sept. 8-Oct. 29 (also open MEA)

Not just a maze anymore. This year’s maze is Explore Australia. Don’t let your kids find the way out faster than you do. There’s also a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, live music, magic shows, pig races, zip lines, and of course, food.

Hastings

Fall Raptor Release

Sept. 27

Visit the Raptor Center in Hastings and see a variety of raptors released back into the wild.

Minneapolis

TC Zine Fest

Sept. 30

View and learn about all things zine at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.