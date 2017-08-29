4 Things To Know: Katrina Anniversary, Taylor’s Video & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about on Tuesday, Aug. 29. They include the latest developments in Tropical Storm Harvey’s damage in Texas, and more concerns over missile testing in North Korea.
Volunteers Pour Into Texas
Helicopter and boat rescues continue around the clock in southeast Texas, where crews have saved more than three thousand people. Meteorologists predict Harvey will break a record for the most rainfall from a tropical system in the United States. President Donald Trump is set to visit the area today.
12 Years Ago: Hurricane Katrina
The president’s visit comes on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, where 80 percent of New Orleans evacuated during the 2005 storm. More than 1,800 people died and the city suffered tens of billions of dollars in damage.
North Korea Launches Another Missile
The United Nations Security Council will hold an urgent meeting in response to North Korea’s latest missile launch. The missile flew directly over Japanese soil — eventually breaking into three pieces and dropping into the Pacific Ocean. Trump says “all options are on the table.”
Taylor Swift Breaks YouTube Record
Taylor Swift is back with a vengeance with her new video “Look What You Made Me Do,” breaking records. The ten-time Grammy winner’s latest music video racked up more than 30 million views on YouTube less than 24 hours after its release Sunday night. That blew past previous records by Justin Bieber and Adele.