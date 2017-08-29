Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

$5 Wine Coming To Target

Filed Under: Target, wine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target will soon be offering something that frugal wine-lovers will cheers to: $5 bottles of wine.

On Tuesday, Target announced it will introducing a new line of wines from California Roots – five of them to be exact.

The five wine blends include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” says Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

The line of wines will debut at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 1.

It hasn’t been confirmed that the wine will be offered at the Target in downtown Minneapolis, but considering the location now includes a liquor store, it’s a safe bet to assume.

california roots header $5 Wine Coming To Target

(credit: Target)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch