$5 Wine Coming To Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target will soon be offering something that frugal wine-lovers will cheers to: $5 bottles of wine.
On Tuesday, Target announced it will introducing a new line of wines from California Roots – five of them to be exact.
The five wine blends include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend.
“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” says Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”
The line of wines will debut at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 1.
It hasn’t been confirmed that the wine will be offered at the Target in downtown Minneapolis, but considering the location now includes a liquor store, it’s a safe bet to assume.