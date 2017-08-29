Animal Humane Society Sending Rescue Team To Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Animal Humane Society of Minnesota is sending a rescue team to Texas to help animals impacted by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
Human society officials say they are sending a team, and medical supplies, to help animals in areas affected by the hurricane. The humane society will partner with the Houston SPCA and a group of animal welfare organizations to rescue and reunite stranded pets with their families.
Officials say many animal shelters in Texas are already at capacity and across the south, there isn’t much room for local animals that have been displaced by the storm. The humane society will send a transport vehicle to Texas to bring animals back to Minnesota, where pets separated from their families can stay until they can be reunited.
If you’d like to donate to the Animal Humane Society to help with these efforts, here is how you can.