Crosby Mayor Resigns Months After Charges Of Swindle, Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small town Minnesota mayor has stepped down nearly half a year after being charged with several crimes that include theft by swindle and assault.
Crosby City Attorney Joseph Langel confirmed Tuesday that Jim Hunter has resigned.
Hunter is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars and threatening someone with a gun. He faces five charges including theft by swindle, second degree assault, gambling fraud and more.
Police said he and Candice McCartan, 46, who is his girlfriend and employee at his store, conspired to steal $90,000 from her then husband.
Back then, court documents state Hunter and McCartan tricked her husband into buying Hunter’s “Buy Sell and Trade” shop in Crosby by putting a $90,000 lien on his home.
Days later she filed for divorce. The documents state her husband learned in the divorce papers that he didn’t actually own the business. His attorney explained he only owned the inventory of the store, computers, cash register and the ATM which was valued at a total of $5,000.
Court documents also state Hunter was gambling with pull tabs at his shop, then having someone else claim his winnings to the tune of $20,000 over the past year.
And while police continued the investigation, Hunter was running for mayor and got elected.
Hunter is also accused of pointing a gun at McCartan’s son.