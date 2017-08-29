Bankruptcy Filing Shows $34K Deposit In Former Auto Mogul’s Prison Commissary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Disgraced auto mogul Denny Hecker is scheduled to get out of prison in a matter of weeks, but WCCO has learned there are new questions about how much money he still has.

A new filing in bankruptcy court says a deposit of more than $34,000 was recorded in Hecker’s prison commissary account — but that’s just the beginning of a new money trail.

Hecker has been behind bars for almost seven years. In a letter to WCCO’s Esme Murphy, he writes he expects to be released from an Illinois prison early on Oct. 6.

According to the bankruptcy filing, there are 15 separate accounts being held as unclaimed property at the Minnesota Department of Commerce in the name of companies that Hecker once owned. The Department of Commerce couldn’t say how much is in all those accounts.

Hecker is not alone in having withheld funds — the Department of Commerce holds 4 million separate accounts of unclaimed property, which a spokesman says the department would love to return to the rightful owners.

Tuesday’s court filing shows the bankruptcy trustee does not want the money in the Hecker accounts to go back to Hecker when he’s released. The trustee says he wants it go to people Hecker still owes money to.

Hecker once controlled a multibillion dollar empire that included 26 car dealerships and lived in a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Medina. He was convicted of conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud in 2011.

Last August, the City of Inver Grove Heights — which owed $34,000 to one of Hecker’s former companies — deposited that money directly into Hecker’s prison account. The city has not responded to requests for comment.

The $34,000 did not last long in Hecker’s prison account. The majority of it was seized and returned to creditors.

Hecker’s Attorney Brian Toder says he’s convinced Hecker did not orchestrate the payment, saying “Why would Denny jeopardize getting out early?”