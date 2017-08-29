Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Twins Plan Retirement Tribute For Joe Nathan

Filed Under: Joe Nathan, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Six-time All-Star Joe Nathan, who is eighth on the all-time list with 377 saves, has decided at age 42 to retire.

The Minnesota Twins, where Nathan spent eight years, announced their plan to host a retirement news conference Friday for Nathan. He will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against Kansas City, following a video tribute.

Joe Nathan (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

For the Twins, Nathan had a 2.16 ERA, a franchise-leading 260 saves and 561 strikeouts in 463 1/3 innings.

Acquired from San Francisco before the 2004 season, Nathan was Minnesota’s closer until an elbow injury in 2010 required Tommy John surgery. He had a second ligament replacement procedure with Detroit in 2015 and has pitched in only 10 major league games since then.

Nathan was released in spring training by Washington.

