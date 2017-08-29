Man Charged With Groping Woman, Exposing Himself At State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Isanti man is charged with groping a young woman and exposing himself in front of dozens of people at the State Fairgrounds.
Jeffrey Pendzimas, 62, facing two counts of criminal sexual conduct in an incident at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center Monday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness notified officers of the situation at around 2 p.m. After a chase with officers and another witness, authorities captured and detained Pendzimas in the Coliseum.
A 31-year-old woman later told officers that a man reached into the back of her shorts and grabbed her in the Miracle of Birth Center just before Pendzimas’s arrest. When she turned around, she saw a man with his genitals exposed, touching himself. She screamed and called attention to the man, who quickly ran off. The woman also told police she was with two young children, who witnessed the incident. She later identified Pendzimas as the man who grabbed her.
An employee at the Miracle of Birth Center also told officers she saw a man masturbating with his genitals exposed in the building while she was showing a mother and four children around.
Pendzimas denied all the allegations from witnesses and victims. According to the criminal complaint, Pendzimas’s record includes seven indecent exposure convictions and a misdemeanor conviction for fifth degree criminal sexual conduct.