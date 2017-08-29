Soft-Spoken Marcus Sherels Keeps Focus On Football For Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — He is a veteran and he is a local. He is also maybe the softest spoken member of the Minnesota Vikings: Marcus Sherels.

Maybe that’s why he’s still making an impact, his focus is on football.

Marcus Sherels might be the softest spoken veteran defensive back in the league. Ask about his longevity, it’s all vague and simple.

“A little bit of everything. You know you have to take care of your body. You’ve got to prepare, you’ve got to study film. You’ve got to be out here learning, practicing and getting better.”

Ask him about his about approach to the game, and he won’t give you much.

“I approach it the same way, take each day one day at a time and try to improve,” Sherels said.

Most of his talking is done on the field. He knows exactly what he wants to do as it pertains to football.

“He’s just a great example to follow after. He’s a guy that just comes to work every day and when he’s here in the facility he’s all about football,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “That’s a guy you want on your side, that’s for sure. He’s a guy that just makes plays.”

The smallest guy on the team plays the most vulnerable position, punt returner.

“Yeah we’ve taken a lot of reps over the years so it’s kind of learning on the go,” Sherels said.

It takes good hands, and it takes a little courage.

It’s all in a day’s work, and his work is admired by many.

“It doesn’t matter whether you put him at corner or they put him at returner, he just makes plays. Wherever you put him, he’s going to make a play and I think guys see that. There’s a lot of respect in the locker room for that guy and I think there’s a lot of respect around the league for what he’s done as a returner,” Thielen said.

Just don’t ask Marcus about it. He’s just going about his business.

“Same thing every year. You go out and try to get better and try to improve as a team,” Sherels said.