Mississippi Minute Film Festival

Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Minnesota Hispanic/Latino heritage is celebrated internationally. In the United Arab Emirates, one of the largest cultural festivals is the Dubai Latin Fest. Traditionally, Hispanic/Latino culture is celebrated from September 15 thru October 15, designated as Hispanic Heritage Month. But why board a plane to Dubai when you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Minnesota.

Best Water Parks In MinnesotaWhether you’re trying to cool off during a hot and humid Minnesota summer or want an indoor winter retreat, a water park can be a great destination for families. Consider these five picks for best water parks in the state the next time you’re looking to slide, splash or swim.