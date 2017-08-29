“The Minneapolis Riverfront Partnership announces the call for entries for the Mississippi Minute Film Festival is now open. The competition, now in its fourth year, encourages Twin Cities’ residents of all ages to create a visual essay that showcases their connection to and appreciation of the river. Participants can use a video camera, GoPro, or smart-phone to craft a one-minute creative piece that engages viewers and celebrates the important connections between the community that surrounds the river and the river itself.”
Mississippi Minute Film Festival
