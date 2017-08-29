Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Mpls. Police: Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound Inside Vehicle

Filed Under: Homicide, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded at 5:48 a.m. to an unknown trouble call on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Minneapolis police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to speak with officers or investigators.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch