Mpls. Police: Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound Inside Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.
Police say officers responded at 5:48 a.m. to an unknown trouble call on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North.
When officers arrived, they found a man deceased inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.
No arrests have been made, but police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Minneapolis police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to speak with officers or investigators.
The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.