Title: News Director
Date: 8/29/2017
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Must be a motivational leader who can foster a culture of winning, excellence and innovation in the News Department.
- Identify impactful content and evolve the product on-air, online and in social media.
- Inspire, coach and train the news team to create powerful storytelling and craft compelling newscasts which deliver the brand promise, connect with our audience and grow ratings.
- Participate in the development and execution of short and long term strategic goals for the station.
- Communicate overall strategy and provide tactical direction on the day to day coverage of major stories, breaking news and specials.
- Collaborate with other station Department Heads and management team to further evolve station brand, programs, community outreach and new business development.
- Implements a solid succession plan for all positions within the newsroom, beginning with careful search and recruitment techniques and continuing with effective mentoring, training and development.
- Ensures that a balanced and ethical presentation is sustained in accordance with CBS policies and instructions, industry codes, FCC rules, and station brand values.
- Prepares the News Department’s budget and carefully manages all department expenses, while working closely with the WCCO Accounting Department.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Communications or related field.
- 3 – 5 years previous experience as a News Director or Executive newsroom management.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Has a proven track record in producing winning newscasts while leading a team of people that develop into successful professionals. Has a proven track record in effective leadership. Has the ability to effectively analyze audience data and develop key tactics for improvement based on that research. In addition to the core producing requirements of daily newscasts, this person should have a passion for putting on newscasts that are contemporary in their presentation while using all of the tools available at WCCO-TV to make that happen.
