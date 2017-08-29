Minnesota’s Craft Beer Boom Hits State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s booming craft brewing scene has earned a special place at the State Fair.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is hosting the Land of 10,000 beers exhibit at the Agriculture Building. This is the seventh year for the exhibit here at the State Fair.

Craft breweries aren’t showing signs of slowing down. Now, beer drinkers can learn more about what they like and dislike with a fun exhibit.

When it comes to this couple from Clear Lake, Heather Robbins knows a great deal about beer.

“She knows more than me,” Cliff Robbins said.

“I wanted him to experience what it smells like,” Heather Robbins said.

Helping her husband Cliff along the way as they explore the land of 10,000 lakes.

“I know I don’t like hops, IPAs not so much, too bitter. I like a thicker beer,” Heather said.

Brewer Jeremy Pryes explains how a series of signs and smells help fair-goers discover what kind of beer they like best, and what goes into their favorite drinks.

“You can buy these cool flights for $10 and you get to try all local beer,” Pryes said.

“It’s just fun to explore,” Heather said.

Even those who think they don’t like beer may be pleasantly surprised, according to Pryes.

“It is amazing, you’ll have people say I don’t like beer then they’ll try something and say that’s beer?” Pryes said.

More than 70 breweries and 300 beers are represented at the exhibit, a sign of booming business for Minnesota’s brewing scene.

“With the boom of craft beers and all breweries we have locally I think this is awesome,” Heather said.

There’s a root beer section for kids, gluten-free beer and a history of beer you can learn about in daily presentations. It is in the Agriculture Horticulture Building on Underwood Street.