MN Supreme Court Justice ‘Cites’ Rolling Stones As Legal Precedent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Supreme Court Justice on Monday cited a popular Rolling Stones hit during oral arguments in a high-stakes legal battle over separation of powers.
Republicans who control the Minnesota House and Senate are suing Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, after he vetoed the legislature’s operating funds in a budget dispute.
Lawyers for Dayton are asking the court to rule that the governor’s veto is constitutional, even though it could cause the legislature to shut down because of lack of funds.
That’s where Mick Jagger comes in.
The Governor’s lawyer, Sam Hanson, suggested the Court could order funding to continue only for core, critical services.
“That doesn’t mean you get what you want,” Hanson said, “it only means you get what you need.”
That prompted a question from Supreme Court Associate David Lillehaug, and laughter in the courtroom:
“Counsel, is the rule of law ‘You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes you can get what you need’?”, he asked.
The well-known line is from the Rolling Stones’ 1969 hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” from their “Let It Bleed” album.
One Comment
