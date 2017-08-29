Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | Podcast Updates | Send Donations: Red Cross, Salvation Army

Wisconsin Man On Bike Gets 8th Drunken Driving Charge

Filed Under: Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Black River Falls man is facing his eighth drunken driving offense — this one while operating on a motorized bike.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the 52-year-old man was spotted weaving between lanes of traffic without a light on his bike last Saturday night in the Town of Brockway.

He was out on bond from his seven drunken driving arrest in May. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.



