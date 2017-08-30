3-Alarm Fire Overnight At South Mpls. Apartments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a fire at a south Minneapolis apartment complex.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 2400 block of First Avenue South. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.
Crews were able to search all three floors and did not find anyone inside.
The Red Cross said they were assisting ten residents following the fire.
The Minneapolis fire department says several people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.
This was a three-alarm fire.
The extent of the damage is still being assessed. Investigators will be working today to try to determine a cause of the fire.