4 Things To Know: Harvey, North Korea, Taxes & Target Wine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.

Number One: Harvey Makes Landfall Again

Tropical storm Harvey has made landfall for a second time.

It hit Cameron, Louisiana, which is about 150 miles from Houston.

The tropical storm is expected to weaken, but the danger is far from over.

Crews have rescued more than 13,000 people in the Houston area.

Meanwhile, 51.88 inches of rain has fallen in Cedar Bayou, Texas — that’s more rain produced than any storm in continental U.S. history.

Number Two: More Threats From North Korea

North Korea is threatening more weapons launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

The new threat follows the country’s first ballistic missile launch over Japan.

In response, President Donald Trump warned that “all options are on the table.”

Number Three: Trump To Talk Tax Reform

The president will visit Springfield, Missouri, to talk about tax reform.

Anti-Trump protests are planned — along with protests of those protests.

Trump is expected to highlight the opportunities businesses will see with passage of tax reform.

He’ll also focus on simplifying the tax code.

Number Four: Target’s $5 Wine

Target is getting into the wine business.

The Minnesota-based company announced wines with their own label.

California Roots will cost just $5 a bottle.

There are five wine blends from Cabernet to Chardonnay.

You’ll find the wine on shelves starting Sunday.